There are on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from 20 hrs ago, titled Construction begins on convention center and hotel complex in Allen. In it, Denton Record-Chronicle reports that:

After more than two years of planning, construction is starting on an $85 million convention center and hotel complex in Allen. The 7-acre project on U.S. Highway 75 is intended to give Allen a way to snag a slice of the growing event and meeting business in Collin County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.