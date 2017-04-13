Candidates talk pot

One day after the city of Dallas approved "cite and release," nearly all the Denton candidates said they would support a similar plan. Cite and release is a short-hand description for a program that allows police officers to treat a person they suspect to be in possession of pot similar to a traffic stop: The officer writes a ticket and then releases the person, rather than arresting someone and taking the person to city jail.

