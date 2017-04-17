BNQT - Restart

BNQT - Restart

BNQT , a new indie super group conceived and led by Eric Pulido of Midlake, have announced the release of their debut album 'Volume 1' on April 28 via Dualtone, and Entertainment One company. The introductory set includes ten new, original songs and features five vocalists - Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy of Travis, Jason Lytle of Granddaddy, and Pulido - who wrote and sing two tracks each, with backing from other Midlake members McKenzie Smith , Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler .

