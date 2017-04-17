BNQT - Restart
BNQT , a new indie super group conceived and led by Eric Pulido of Midlake, have announced the release of their debut album 'Volume 1' on April 28 via Dualtone, and Entertainment One company. The introductory set includes ten new, original songs and features five vocalists - Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy of Travis, Jason Lytle of Granddaddy, and Pulido - who wrote and sing two tracks each, with backing from other Midlake members McKenzie Smith , Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookale Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Mon
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC