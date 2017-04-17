Blotter: Woman hospitalized after attempted suicide on Interstate 35E

A 20-year-old Sanger woman was taken to Medical City Denton on Sunday morning with injuries that were not life-threatening after she had been hit by a vehicle on North Interstate 35E at Bernard Street, according to a police report. A witness told police at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday that the women "just ran out in front of traffic," the report said.

