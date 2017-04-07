Blotter: Suspect arrested after lapto...

Blotter: Suspect arrested after laptop was stolen from Strickland Middle School, police say

A 19-year-old man reportedly admitted to Lewisville police that he broke into Strickland Middle School and stole a laptop at about 4 a.m. Thursday, according to a Denton police report. A teacher at the middle school, located in the 300 block of East Windsor Drive, called Denton police to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, when she pointed out the laptop was missing.

