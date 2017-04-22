Blotter: Driver with invalid license has seizure, hits pole
A 54-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole after suffering a seizure just before 8 a.m. Friday at South Western Boulevard and Airport Road, according to a police report. Police noticed the man's driver's license had been previously revoked for medical reasons after medics arrived to the scene and cleared him.
