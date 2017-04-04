Blotter: Denton police tase MHMR patient for allegedly resisting arrest
Denton police used a Taser on an MHMR patient Monday while attempting to detain the man to prevent him from standing in a public roadway outside the Denton Police Department, according to a police report. The 29-year-old patient was reportedly resisting officers when they tried to handcuff him, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC