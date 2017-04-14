Blotter: Denton police investigate drive-by shooting
Denton police found three shell casings Thursday night in the Ashli Oaks of Denton Mobile Home Park on McKinney Street after they responded to several reports of gunshots in the area, according to a police report. After officers thoroughly searched the area for a suspect, police eventually determined a drive-by shooting occurred at one of the mobile homes in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC