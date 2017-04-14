Blotter: Denton police investigate drive-by shooting

Denton police found three shell casings Thursday night in the Ashli Oaks of Denton Mobile Home Park on McKinney Street after they responded to several reports of gunshots in the area, according to a police report. After officers thoroughly searched the area for a suspect, police eventually determined a drive-by shooting occurred at one of the mobile homes in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street.

