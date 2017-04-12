Blotter: Denton police arrest person of interest in robbery

A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night on a trespassing charge after police said he forced his way inside a woman's apartment and locked himself inside her restroom, according to a Denton police press release. Marcus Lorenzo Jackson, who has been booked into Denton City Jail, is also a person of interest in a robbery at a Subway in the 3300 block of Mayhill Road.

