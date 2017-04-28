Blotter: Authorities seek to identify body found in storage unit
The body that was found Wednesday in a storage unit near Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios was a man over the age of 30, according to Denton County Chief Death Investigator Troy Taylor. He said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is still working on identifying the man, whose body was decomposed when police found it Wednesday afternoon.
