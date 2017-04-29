Blotter: 20-year-old with four outstanding warrants admits to theft
After stealing an unspecified amount of money at about 2:30 p.m. Friday from Easy's Smoke Shop at 416 W. Sherman Drive, the thief, a 20-year-old woman, returned hours later and admitted to her crime, a police report said. The woman is also being investigated for possession of narcotics after police found drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, according to the report.
