Blotter: 20-year-old with four outstanding warrants admits to theft

After stealing an unspecified amount of money at about 2:30 p.m. Friday from Easy's Smoke Shop at 416 W. Sherman Drive, the thief, a 20-year-old woman, returned hours later and admitted to her crime, a police report said. The woman is also being investigated for possession of narcotics after police found drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, according to the report.

