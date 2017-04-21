Best of Denton: Services

What started out as a two-person law office in 1985, Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant has been a staple of Denton law firms for the past 30 plus years. With a reliable collection off 11 attorneys that each specialize in their own practice area, Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant has been able to meet an array of client's needs including real estate, family, business, bankruptcy, municipal and criminal law.

