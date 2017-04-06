Appeals court sides with city of Denton employees in "on call" pay dispute
The Texas Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth sided with three city of Denton employees recently, saying the employees could sue the city for failing to pay them for being "on call." Brian Rushing, Calvin Patterson and Michael Marshall all drive heavy equipment at the city landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC