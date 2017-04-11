An 'extraordinary' pianist who took his own life in Denton

Reuben Allred died before completing his doctoral degree at the University of North Texas, but his prowess as a pianist stuck with his former instructors throughout his music career. Denton police found Allred, 36, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning near a large pond in the Montecito neighborhood, near the corner of El Paseo Street and Santa Monica Drive.

