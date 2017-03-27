Agencies granted leftover funds
Three homeless support agencies in Denton County are receiving about $133,000 in leftover federal grant funds after losing a $600,000 federal grant last year. Since the agencies lost the Emergency Solutions Grant in July, they steadily have been recuperating from the funding shortfall.
