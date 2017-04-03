A tall order: Club partners in fight against polio
The UNT Rotaract Club partnered with Audacity Brew House on Saturday night to help raise funds and awareness in the fight to eradicate polio. The event at the Denton brewery's taproom was billed as "Pints for Polio."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC