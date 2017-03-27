Woman who survived 5 days near Grand ...

Woman who survived 5 days near Grand Canyon reunites with first responders

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: ABC News

The Texas woman who spent five days stranded in the Arizona desert reunited with the first responders who saved her life. Amber VanHecke, a 24-year-old college student from Denton, Texas, was sightseeing by herself near the southern rim of the Grand Canyon when her GPS instructed her to make a wrong turn, leading her through increasingly tough terrain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC