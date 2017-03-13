What's Open, What's Closed
Ben Cooper, general manager, middle, cuts a ribbon during a ribbon cutting event at Movie Tavern, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Noles General Store is moving to a booth space at Antique Gallery in Lewisville after operating at 315 W. Hickory St. for almost six years. Christye Price, the store's buyer, said the business wanted to downsize and take away the daily commitment of running the shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC