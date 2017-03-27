UNT professor files discrimination lawsuit
Yolanda Flores Niemann, a professor and former vice provost at the University of North Texas, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by university officials. Niemann was an administrator at Utah State University when UNT lured her to Denton in 2012 as senior vice provost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC