Traffic 4 mins ago 2:14 p.m.The traffic shift affecting Dallas drivers starting this weekend
On March 25, new northbound lanes of Interstate 35E will open on the left side of the existing northbound lanes near downtown -- weather permitting -- according to a Facebook post by Dallas Horseshoe . To continue north on I-35E toward Denton, traffic must remain in the left lanes at Colorado Boulevard.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
