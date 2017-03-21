Teachers, student talk gas wells at board meeting

Members of the Guyer High School community voiced concern at Tuesday night's Denton school board meeting over gas wells that sit adjacent to the school. Guyer librarian Margarete Neale called the wells a "clear and present danger" after a recent Denton Record-Chronicle story revealed natural gas from another nearby well in southern Denton may have seeped underground and bubbled up through an abandoned water well.

