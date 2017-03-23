Storm brings damaging hail to Denton ...

Storm brings damaging hail to Denton County

7 hrs ago

Hail covers the ground Sunday night in Argyle, where some areas of town saw hail stones the size of baseballs that caused major damage to cars and homes. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Denton County on Sunday evening, bringing with it a tornado warning and reports of baseball-sized hail in Argyle and Bartonville, just south of Denton.

