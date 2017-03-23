Storm brings damaging hail to Denton County
Hail covers the ground Sunday night in Argyle, where some areas of town saw hail stones the size of baseballs that caused major damage to cars and homes. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Denton County on Sunday evening, bringing with it a tornado warning and reports of baseball-sized hail in Argyle and Bartonville, just south of Denton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC