Soda still flavors Dublin, 5 years after Dr Pepper departed
Five years after Dr Pepper rolled out of town, everyone wants to know: Is this new stuff the real deal? The historic Dublin Bottling Works has been producing a variety of craft sodas ever since a headline-grabbing lawsuit halted production of Texas' beloved Dublin Dr Pepper in January 2012. But there's one - they called it Black Cherry at first but recently renamed it Dublin Original - that has a reputation for tasting awfully a familiar.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
