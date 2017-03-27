Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas
Several cars with severe hail damage in the Kroger parking lot in Bartonville on FM 407 ???? #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/gqoLxfa1wB Social media users posted images of shattered car windows and comparisons of the hail next to oranges and golf balls. The largest hail report was from Denton, Texas, where residents reported softball-sized hail of about 4.25 inches in diameter.
