Search team finds 2-year-old wandering woods, father still missing after Denton County boat trip
A search team found a 2-year-old wandering in the woods, but the father is still missing after a boat trip in Denton County, Texas Game Warden said. Denton and Tarrant County Game Wardens started actively searching for them about 8:30 p.m. Authorities stopped the search about 2 a.m. Tuesday and started again around sunrise, WFAA reports .
