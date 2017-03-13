Ponder booster club members 'relieved' after months-long investigation

Members of the Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club were "relieved" to see a 14-month investigation into missing club funds end in an arrest Thursday evening, said Wendy Cely, the club's current president. Bronwyn Lenore Wright, 44, has been charged with a theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000, which is a third-degree felony.

