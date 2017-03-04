Police find elderly woman shot dead, ...

Police find elderly woman shot dead, suspect wounded in Denton home

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police also found a male suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place. In the 911 call that first alerted police, a man said an elderly woman had been shot in the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb 27 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC