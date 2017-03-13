No. 17 Jayhawks blank Columbia, 4-0
Nina Khmelnitckaia returned a point during her 6-2, 6-3 No. 4 singles win. No. 17 Kansas 4, Columbia 0 Waranch Tennis Complex Denton, Texas March 18, 2017 won their fifth-straight doubles match to propel the Jayhawks to a 4-0 neutral site win over Columbia Saturday at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC