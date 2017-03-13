No. 17 Jayhawks blank Columbia, 4-0

Nina Khmelnitckaia returned a point during her 6-2, 6-3 No. 4 singles win. No. 17 Kansas 4, Columbia 0 Waranch Tennis Complex Denton, Texas March 18, 2017 won their fifth-straight doubles match to propel the Jayhawks to a 4-0 neutral site win over Columbia Saturday at the Waranch Tennis Complex.

