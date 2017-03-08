Meet the North Texan who is the 'Indiana Jones of Video Games'
March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Metroplex native Patrick Scott Patterson is ramping up his efforts as the "Indiana Jones of video games." The 6'4" ex-pro wrestler is on a mission to rescue as many artifacts from the video game world as possible, all while working to educate the public of the history and heritage of what he considers a great American entertainment artform.
