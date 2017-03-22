May 6 election contests list released
Denton County Elections Administration has released the active contest listing for Denton-area elections for May 6, when voters will choose mayors, council members and school bond packages. More new faces will head to the Denton City Council because only one incumbent is running for re-election this year.
