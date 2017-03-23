Man arrested in connection with vanda...

Man arrested in connection with vandalism of Marine Corps recruiting office

Denton Police officer logo on cruiser for stock photo use, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a criminal mischief charge after police and witnesses said he repeatedly vandalized the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office in the 2200 block of South Loop 288. The suspect, Juan Escamilla, told a Denton police detective he did it because "he hears [Army recruiting staff] talking about experiments they are doing on him," according to a Denton police arrest affidavit.

