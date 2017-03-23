Man arrested in connection with vandalism of Marine Corps recruiting office

Denton Police officer logo on cruiser for stock photo use, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a criminal mischief charge after police and witnesses said he repeatedly vandalized the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office in the 2200 block of South Loop 288. The suspect, Juan Escamilla, told a Denton police detective he did it because "he hears [Army recruiting staff] talking about experiments they are doing on him," according to a Denton police arrest affidavit.

