Listen up! UNT trumpets music school after Grammy success Read Story Chris Sadeghi
A billboard on the Dallas North Tolllway has been boasting one of the area's best kept secrets that John Richmond wants to let everyone in on. Richmond is dean of the University of North Texas College of Music, and the billboard reads "8 Grammys" in big white letters on a Mean Green background.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
