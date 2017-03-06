Legislative hearing scheduled for statewide ban on texting and driving

A roadside memorial in far southern Denton honors the memories of the four people who died after head-on collision there on April 9: Ashley Morgan, 26, Lorelei Cotter, 4, Emma Lourdes Shaffer, 41, and Emma "Tita" Shaffer, 12, near the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Fort Worth Drive, Thursday, February 2, 2017, in Argyle, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC The House Committee on Transportation scheduled a hearing Thursday morning for a bill that would ban texting while driving statewide. Testimony for House Bill 62, known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, begins a 8 a.m. Thursday in Room E2.012 of the Capitol Extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.