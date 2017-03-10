Lawmakers call for study of poison in - hog apocalypse'
State Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, and another Texas lawmaker are calling for more studies of Kaput Feral Hog Lure before Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller can use the poisonous bait for his "hog apocalypse" across the state. Miller announced in February it was legal to poison the state's feral hog population, which widely is considered a nuisance.
