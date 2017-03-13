Keeping young people active

Denton Girl Scout Elise Clements, left, and UNT Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Melissa McGuire unveil the new Harriss Gym state historical marker on Tuesday at the University of North Texas. The marker is dedicated to Beulah Harriss, who taught physical education to more than 15,000 students from 1914 until her retirement in 1960 and helped bring Girl Scouting to Denton.

