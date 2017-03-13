Indivisible Denton members making their voices heard
Signs such as this have been showing up at recent town hall meetings put on by Republican members of Congress across the country, including this one March 4 by U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess in Flower Mound. Indivisible members nationwide, including the Denton group, have been attending these meetings to ensure their voices are heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
