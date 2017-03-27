Hail pummels Denton, Collin counties with more storms on the way
Denton and Collin counties were pounded by baseball- and golf ball-sized hail Sunday night that took out most of the school buses in one school district, shattered windshields and cracked skylights, setting up North Texas for an encore of spring 2016, the costliest storm year on record. One tornado was reported by the Justin Fire Department in southern Denton County but National Weather Service meteoroogist Bianca Villanueva said early Monday that the agency had not confirmed whether a twister had touched down.
