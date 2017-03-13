Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of service in Denton County

Girl Scouts wear their child and adult uniforms from various eras at the Denton County Historical Park. Denton-area Girls Scouts gathered together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city's first troop, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC Mary Helen Horne, a Girl Scout of 49 years in Tennessee, Texas and Florida, introduced every girl as they walked across the Bayless-Selby House Museum's front porch wearing classic uniforms Saturday in Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.