Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of se...

Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of service in Denton County

Girl Scouts wear their child and adult uniforms from various eras at the Denton County Historical Park. Denton-area Girls Scouts gathered together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city's first troop, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC Mary Helen Horne, a Girl Scout of 49 years in Tennessee, Texas and Florida, introduced every girl as they walked across the Bayless-Selby House Museum's front porch wearing classic uniforms Saturday in Denton.

