Feature / 38 minutes agoListen to a demented, 70-minute remix of an iconic Phil Collins drum break
Joseph Prein has released a remix of the classic Phil Collins drum break from In The Air Tonight... and it'll mess with your head Phil Collins' iconic drum break from In The Air Tonight may be one of the most famous in music, but that doesn't stop people messing with it. Take a wander around YouTube and you'll find numerous instructional videos and hundreds of covers.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
