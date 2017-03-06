Feature / 38 minutes agoListen to a d...

Feature / 38 minutes agoListen to a demented, 70-minute remix of an iconic Phil Collins drum break

Joseph Prein has released a remix of the classic Phil Collins drum break from In The Air Tonight... and it'll mess with your head Phil Collins' iconic drum break from In The Air Tonight may be one of the most famous in music, but that doesn't stop people messing with it. Take a wander around YouTube and you'll find numerous instructional videos and hundreds of covers.

