DME unveils new customer tool to track electricity usage

Pigeons rest on power lines just north of Loop 288, near the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex that are part of the northern route recommended in 'Option C' of the proposed DME route that would be part of an upgrade project which would allow the transmission of power to increase from 69,000 volts to 138, 000 someday. Friday January 6, 2012, in Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.