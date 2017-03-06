DME on track for ratepayer relief
Some of the city's electric ratepayers are understandably nervous as Denton Municipal Electric builds new power lines, substations and even a new power plant. The Denton City Council took more than two hours Tuesday afternoon to make sure DME remains on track with its plan to stabilize the city's electric rates.
Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
