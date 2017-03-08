Denton Tragedy Highlights Lack of Sui...

Denton Tragedy Highlights Lack of Suicide Support for Texas' Elderly

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Dallas Observer

He'd shot and killed his wife Ruth Bain on that early Saturday afternoon at their home in south Denton. He told the 911 operator what he'd done, said "goodbye" and hung up the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb 27 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC