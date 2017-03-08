Denton Tragedy Highlights Lack of Suicide Support for Texas' Elderly
He'd shot and killed his wife Ruth Bain on that early Saturday afternoon at their home in south Denton. He told the 911 operator what he'd done, said "goodbye" and hung up the phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC