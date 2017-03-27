Denton City Council hears plan for Alamo Drafthouse at Rayzor Ranch,...
Plans for an Alamo Drafthouse to come to Denton next year at Rayzor Ranch Town Center could be the key to whether the development lands up to $47 million in city tax incentives. The Austin-based movie theater chain and Rooms to Go are working with the city's planning department to start building at the southeast corner of Interstate 35 and West University Drive.
