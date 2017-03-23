Couple's renovation work draws a crow...

Couple's renovation work draws a crowd overlooking Lake Waco

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Architect Stanley G. Love discusses some of the challenges with renovating and maintaining Midcentury Modern design elements. Visitors walk past a large photo that shows the original look of the house and an enlarged image of the renovation plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb 27 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denton County was issued at March 24 at 10:57AM CDT

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC