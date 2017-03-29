Country Music Star Chris Young Announ...

Country Music Star Chris Young Announce Finalists for the Folgers Jingle Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Grammy nominated country music star Chris Young and Folgers are excited to announce the five finalists for this year's Folgers Jingle Contest. Each finalist put their own spin on the iconic "The Best Part of Wakin' Up is Folgers in Your Cup" Folgers jingle and won a mentoring session with Chris Young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mon Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC