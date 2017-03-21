Continue reading Womana s stepfather strikes her fianc in the eye, Denton police report says

The woman told her 23-year-old fiance that her stepfather was being disrespectful to her, the report obtained by The Denton Record-Chronicle states . The fiance left work to confront the stepfather in the 2600 block of Mayhill Road, near Interstate 35E, about 11:40 a.m. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.