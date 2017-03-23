Blotter: Woman threatens to shoot, ru...

Blotter: Woman threatens to shoot, run over Denton residents

18 hrs ago

A man and woman in their 30s said a woman threatened to kill them Wednesday by running them over with her car in the 600 block of Park Lane, according to a police report. The report also said the suspect threw broken bricks at the man and threatened to shoot him and his family.

