Blotter: Woman threatens to shoot, run over Denton residents
A man and woman in their 30s said a woman threatened to kill them Wednesday by running them over with her car in the 600 block of Park Lane, according to a police report. The report also said the suspect threw broken bricks at the man and threatened to shoot him and his family.
