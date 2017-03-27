Blotter: Rifle-wielding man robs Denton convenience store

A man wearing a jacket around his head reportedly walked into a local convenience store with a rifle on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from the clerk, police said. The suspect walked into the Exxon Express Lane in the 3600 block of South Interstate 35E at about 3:30 p.m with his rifle and face partially concealed in a jacket, Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.