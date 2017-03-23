Blotter: Man caught with meth while lurking in apartment complex

Denton Police officer logo on cruiser for stock photo use, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after somebody observed him tampering with window screens about 1:30 a.m. Friday at Rosemont at Pecan Creek, according to a police report. The apartment complex is in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street.

