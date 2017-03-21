Blotter: Denton motorcyclist killed following collision

Denton Police officer logo on cruiser for stock photo use, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denton, Texas, Jeff Woo/DRC A 55-year-old Denton motorcyclist was pronounced dead after an accident in the 2200 block of Fort Worth Drive on Sunday. The incident occurred after the orange Harley-Davidson traveling south on Fort Worth Drive struck a Honda Pilot that failed to yield the right of way.

